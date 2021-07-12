Get our free mobile app

It's always fun to dream about having millions of dollars to buy the home of your dreams. Well, the most expensive home in Kilgore won't wont you millions as it's currently listed at $1.1 million dollars. And you could probably talk them down a few dollars anyway.

If you have a million bucks and want to live like royalty this might be the home for you. The home is 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, totaling just over 3,700 square feet, while sitting on 47.54 total acres. The house comes with a three car garage, your own pool, your own pond, plus several additional structures. These structures include a large barn, two sheds, a loft apartment with balcony, exercise room and so much more.

I could talk about this gorgeous piece of heaven sitting in Kilgore, Texas all day but really you should see the photos for yourself:

