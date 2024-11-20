Most Expensive Home in Tyler, TX Right Now is Actually 2 Homes!

If you want one of the most beautiful properties in East Texas, you’re in luck because this place in Tyler is beyond gorgeous.

2 Homes Included in The Most Expensive Property For Sale in Tyler

If you have a big family, you’re in luck because this property has a stunning 5-bedroom home with 6 and ½ bathrooms that comes with a 3-car garage. That home is 7,335 square feet.

But there is also a second amazing home on the property that is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and it comes with a 2-car garage. The second home is 3,056 square feet.

Both homes offer separate gated entrances, fenced pasture, and some of the dreamiest views you can see in East Texas. Check out all the photos as you scroll down a bit thanks to the listing agent, Charlotte Williams of the Keller Williams team in Tyler.

More Details About the Most Expensive Home in Tyler

This property is a total of 78.29 acres located in South Tyler, off Old Bullard Road. It’s the most expensive home on the market in Tyler with an asking price of $6,200,000. There was a recent price increase but that is because the second home is now complete and looking astonishing.

Get our free mobile app

But you know you are buying top notch luxury real estate with a price tag like that in East Texas. The South Tyler area continues to grow and it’s very possible this property will be worth lots more in a few years as the area continues to develop.

Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tyler is Top Notch

When you spend this much money, you’re getting top quality everything. I love the floor to ceiling windows on the main home. And the kitchen is set up for an amateur cook or an experienced chef.

You have to see these pictures for yourself!

The Most Expensive Home on the Market in Tyler, Texas (November 2024) This 78-acre property comes with two homes each having their own gated entrance for the current asking price of $6,200,000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins