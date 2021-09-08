Super Fun Day Trip Ideas in East Texas? Let’s Talk About Mineola

Sometimes, taking little day trips is just as fun to me as wandering to more exotic places faraway.

I love taking big vacations. In fact, I love traveling, generally-speaking. Booking a couple of weeks in Iceland or splurging on a 10-day trip to Disney or taking that bucket list month long voyage to New Zealand all sound amazing right now.

At the same time, I adore taking mini-vacations right here at home in East Texas.

If you need a quick "getaway" from the grind, there's are lots of fun things to do right here in our East Texas cities. Often some of our favorite things to do even when abroad are the "little things."

These may include visiting cool shops and eating at locally-owned restaurants. Honestly just being in a different location for a few hours can renew our perspective.

When's the last time you took a day trip to one of our East Texas cities? It's one of my favorite things to do. You'd be surprised at how much fun you can have.

For example, take Mineola for example.

Photo courtesy of City of Mineola

I've taken several day trips to this lovely little city. And there are various, delightful ways you could spend some time there.

Recently I ran across yet another great recommended "day trip plan" from the Best of East Texas Instagram page and I thought I'd share it with you:

First on the list of their recommendation is getting there early enough to enjoy a delicious cappuccino or latte, along with a delicious pastry from Cafe U Coffee Shop. This lovely place is located inside a Victorian house that was built back in 1898. How delightful is that?

Afterwards, they recommend heading over the Mineola Nature Preserve where you can engage in various outdoor activities including: fishing, frisbee golf, or archery! (I've always wanted to try my hand at that.)

Photo courtesy of Best of East Texas IG page

There's a good chance you'll be hungry after your endeavors, and there are many great places to have lunch. One such restaurant is Logan's Place at 113 E. Commerce Street! According to Best of East Texas, the loaded potato tots are NOT to be missed. And honestly, after perusing their menu, I'm feeling quite motivated to try their nachos (which apparently can sell out pretty quickly they're so good.)

Once you're nice and full, spend an hour or more exploring the historic district's brick roads which are lined with quite a few antique shops. Who knows what treasures you'll find?

Photo courtesy of City of Mineola

And when you're ready for dessert, they recommend stopping in to Bryan's Cheesecakes at 120 N. Johnson St. I've heard of this place several times before and they have many delectable options.

Amy Simpson, Unsplash

If you've not already purchased something wonderful at one of the antique shops, or if you'd like to celebrate the season with a living reminder of your trip, don't forget to stop by Bob Wells Nursery at 975 County Road 2220 for flowers, berries, and fruit and/or nut trees.

Photo courtesy of Bob Wells Nursery

That's a whole lotta happiness to pack into one day trip. And just think? You don't have to hop a plane to get home.

So much to see and do right here at home in East Texas. Get out there and explore!

