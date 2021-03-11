Taco Bell Brings Back Quesalupa Starting Today

Taco Bell gives, then takes way, then gives again. Today, Thursday, March 11th, marks the return on the Quesalupa. Heads up, this former fan favorite will only be available for a limited time.

I have to be honest, I don't even remember the Quesalupa. If you don't either - I will refresh your memory. The name pretty much says it all, a cross between a quesadilla and a chalupa (duh). A description via Taco Bell is as follows,

The Quesalupa takes the chewy, flaky shell that makes the Chalupa so iconic and turns up the flavor by filling that shell with pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses. Pulling apart that shell again? It’s like you and Quesalupa were never apart from each other at all.

The Quesalupa also features beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.

I did call the Taco Bell on Owen Road in Fenton yesterday to ask if they would be serving the Quesalupa - the answer was yes. I also asked if it would be available for everyone tomorrow, or only Taco Bell Rewards members. I was told, anyone could purchase one. I asked because USA Today published the following information,

Taco Bell Rewards members get early access Thursday to the Quesalupa on the Taco Bell mobile app for in-store or drive-thru pickup orders at participating locations, while supplies last.

Either way, you can get it. If you go to a Taco Bell and are asked if you are a Taco Bell Rewards member, just download the app and become one (I do not think that will happen). When you do get your hands (and mouth) on a Quesalupa, let me know how you like it.

Liv Mas my friend, and continue to think outside the bun my friend.

