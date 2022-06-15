The Mexican Pizza is Gone AGAIN?! When Will it Be Back in ETX?

More and more people in Tyler, Texas, Longview, Texas, and all around our area are extra frustrated upon discovering that, once again, you can't get a Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell.

After waiting for what felt like forever, we were just celebrating the fact that a much-loved menu item at Taco Bell had finally returned: The Mexican Pizza was BACK as of May 19. Well, for a little while at least.

I discovered it was gone when I was on my phone trying to place an order on Door Dash only to discover the ONE item I was looking for was missing from the list of "specialty item" options. I thought, "no big deal, maybe the app just hadn't been updated yet."

Ah, but no. News media and food bloggers, and frustrated East Texans on social media made it clear that it wasn't just a glitch. The Mexican Pizza was gone...AGAIN.

Get our free mobile app

So, what happened? Was this just a cruel tease from the fast-food chain mega-giant, Yum Foods?

Nah. Nothing that dramatic. (Allegedly.) ;)

According to the Taco Bell website, they had no idea they would be SO overrun with orders for the Mexican Pizza. (Well, we could've told you THAT.) Taco Bell says that despite the fact that their teams "trained weeks for what [they] knew would be a big return, [they] just didn't realize how big."

According to a letter they shared online with their patrons, one person ordered 180 in ONE order. They went on to say that in Roseville, CA, over one THOUSAND Mexican Pizzas were sold in one day. They went on to simply say this:

"Demand was more than seven times than it was the last time it was on our menu." ~Taco Bell

So apparently in our warm welcome back, Taco Bell fans just...ate them all. To the point where the company has had to connect with their suppliers to find a way to replenish the ingredients when the Mexican Pizza makes its huge SECOND welcome back to our East Texas menus.

My question is...don't they kind of already have the majority of these ingredients on hand to make all of the other items on the menu?

Sure maybe they need to stock up on deep-fried flour tortillas for the item...but how hard can it be to find those? Maybe if we all pitch in and work together... ;)

Various reports indicate they're hoping the Mexican Pizza will finally be back permanently this fall. Oy vey.

So, now that you can't get your Mexican Pizza fix until (likely) fall, what's your next go-to item at Taco Bell?

World's Most Beautiful Taco Bell

20 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too.