Just about everyone has that drawer that is full of fast food sauce packets. What's in there? Whataburger Spicy Ketchup? Burger King Zesty sauce? Generic ketchup packets? Taco Bell hot sauce? Probably some of all it, right? Well, Taco Bell has introduced a program that might help lighten the load on that kitchen drawer.

Get our free mobile app

I love Taco Bell sauce. It's great on food items outside of a Taco Bell taco. Diablo is my go to sauce with it's great flavor and perfect amount of heat. I will be sad if they ever discontinue that sauce. But one thing that does happen with multiple visits for fast food Tex-Mex, those sauce packets build up. So much so that we end up just tossing them in the garbage that end up filling up landfills.

Here's what Taco Bell would like you to do - recycle those sauce packets. There are a few steps involved but it could end up having a positive impact on the environment.

First, take your sauce packets and empty them into some kind of storage container (Ziploc, Tupperware, whatever). Head over to terracycle.com and sign up for a free account. From that account, you can print off a shipping label to send those empty sauce packets back to be recycled.

Taco Bell has been showing some concern for it's environmental impact. One of the reasons they discontinued the VERY popular Mexican Pizza was because of the box it was served in. That alone helped remove 7 million pounds of cardboard from landfills per year. Cancelling was little overboard, they could've just found another way to deliver it in my opinion.

So there you go, some assistance is you are looking to add some drawer space to your kitchen.

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.

Michael Gibson's First Visit to In-N-Out Burger To go ahead and spoil it, Whataburger is better but In-N-Out Burger is not bad at all. I would certainly welcome one to East Texas.