Take A Look Inside Steve Harvey’s Former Million Dollar Texas Estate

We all know that Steve Harvey is one of the hardest working men in show business. A few years ago, when Steve was still living here in Texas, he began to take on more opportunities, from his morning radio show, to his multiple TV shows including "Judge Steve Harvey". It was clear that Steve couldn't possibly do all those shows from here in Texas while most of the productions were in Hollywood. So it was time for the former "Family Feud" host to head out west.

So We Decided To Be Nosy And Take A Look At His Old Texas Home

Steve and his wife Marjorie lived in the large house on a small cul-de-sac in Little Elm, Texas, in the Lewisville Lake area, about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas. They originally planned to rent out the the nearly 3.75-acre estate in 2019, first at $3,500 per month and later at $4,500 per month. They later decided to sell it completely for just under $1.1 million.

The Estate Boasts a 5 bedroom executive home with 6 full baths and 2 half.

While the home is currently off the market, Realtor.com still lists its incredible amentites including an expansive entry with dual staircase, Formal dining, large paneled study, main living area overlooking the resort style pool and open to large covered patio. Master suite with luxurious bath. Cook's kitchen with island, gas cooktop, double ovens, bar area with wine cooler. Large utility room. Upstairs features game room with balcony and 4 bedrooms all with private baths. Back staircase leads to large flex room, second study and half bath. 4 car garage. Outdoor pavilion with central wood burning fire-pit. Detached garage with upstairs guest quarters. Let's go inside shall we!

