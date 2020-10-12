Talented East Texas Singers Needed For European Performance

Citizens of East Texas and surrounding areas.

If you are known for being a great singer then I have some great news for YOU!

My good friend Dr. Jim Taylor who is the Director of Fine Arts and Associate Professor of Music at LeTourneau University has been invited by MidAmerica Productions to conduct a choral/orchestra concert which will take place in one of six cities in Western Europe in the summer of 2022 and he is looking for talented singers in East Texas to join the choir.

The potential cities will be

Paris

Vienna

Athens

London

Florence

Lisbon

This is a once in a lifetime experience as this concert will feature a world-class orchestra and professional soloist in a beautiful Catedral; and other choirs will combine for another concert in two days later directed by a major composer in another location, also with orchestra.

The trip will last about nine days and include sight seeing tours and stay in a wonderful hotel and your spouses and travel partner are welcomed as well.

Qualified singers should be experienced choral singers who can sing the Hallelujah Chorus with accuracy and excellent pitch.

Are you interested? Awesome!

Contact Dr. Taylor at (903) 808-7812 or send an email johntaylor@letu.edu as they take a headcount by Friday (October 23rd).

This will be an exciting time to show off your singing skills and represent the wonderful talent that comes out of East Texas.