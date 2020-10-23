Fall Activities Await You At Tyler Parks and Recreation

The fall season is upon us and there are plenty of activities to do to keep you and your family busy in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler Parks and Recreation has put together some programs that will keep East Texans' active and in shape while adhering to all CDC guidelines and the capacity limits set forth by state and local officials.

Here are some activities going on at the Glass Recreation Center located at 501 W. 32nd Street.

As we get ready for Halloween The Glass Recreation Center want to see your creative side as they host a virtual pumpkin decorating contest with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place!

Rules are simple:

You can carve or decorate your pumpkin with objects

Post your pumpkin photo in the comments in their post

You got to be in the photo with your pumpkin and 1 pumpkin per FB account

Do YOU have game fellas?

Willard

Tyler Parks and Recreation is having their annual Glass Basketball League going on from November 18th - January 6th! For more information and registration call (903) 595-7271.

Gobble Gobble!

Teams are needed for the first annual Turkey Classic Pickleball Tournament at The Glass Recreation Center. Interested parties should call (903) 595-7271.

Attention all young people!

Want to make a difference in East Texas and Keeping Tyler Beautiful?

Then you can join the Keep Tyler Beautiful Youth Advisory Committee and add your input on events, programming, advertising and education!

Interested parties can call (903) 535-1335 or email KTyB@tylertexas.com