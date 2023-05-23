Talk About Tough, This East Texas Softball Team Keeps on Winning

Synonyms for Shelbyville Softball

Resilient

Battle-Tested

Tough

Dedicated

Steadfast

Persevering

The Lady Dragons find themselves one series win away from a date at the UIL 2A State Softball Tournament in Austin. The road to get to this point has been wild, to say the least.

How They Got Here

Shelbyville finished third in District 22-2A. Most teams that finish 3rd in any UIL sport are usually bounced out of the playoffs in the first or second round. However, District 22-2A is a beast of a conference featuring powers like Beckville, Joaquin, and Timpson. Playing top-notch competition like that has definitely helped the Lady Dragons with their deep run in the playoffs.

Of course, you've got to have talent as well, and a never-say-die attitude. The Lady Dragons are full of those attributes. In fact, the only thing ranking higher than the toughness of the Shelbyville softball team is the blood pressure of the friends and families who have attended their games.

Up Next

This next series for the Lady Dragons will be toughest yet as they will face the number 2 team in the state. Como-Pickton is 35-2 on the year and they have won 24 straight games. Mattison Buster, their pitching ace, has already signed to play Division 1 softball for Lousiana Tech.

The Lady Eagles will be favored to win this series, but that will play perfectly into the comfort zone of Shelbyville. The Lady Dragons have been the underdog in their four playoff series, and we saw what happened with those.

Shelbyville Lady Dragons vs Como-Pickton Lady Eagles, All Games At Marshall HS

Game 1, Wednesday, May 24, 6 p.m.

Game 2, Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m.