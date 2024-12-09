For some of us, having a lifetime ban from our East Texas Target stores is one of the worst possible things that could ever happen.

I know, to some this may sound ridiculous. But for Target lovers everywhere, the thought of not being able to enjoy one of our favorite places to buy 'everything' is a nightmare.

What is it about Target that we love so much? For me, it's many things. I appreciate that it seems the company is taking steps to make it a more-than-pleasant shopping experience.

There are so many things we love about Target.

I love the new shopping carts, which are smooth and quiet. I love the way it smells, the soft(er) lighting, and even the acoustics at Target make a huge difference in the quality of experience.

Of course, adding a Starbucks helps. Recently, they've started selling fresh flowers, as well. That natural element adds a type of luxury that can be hard to perceive when shopping at other big box stores.

And then of course, the endless offerings of items, which generally seem to be of a higher quality than you can find at some other places.

I could go on.

So if you count yourself as one of the many who love shopping at Target in Longview and Tyler, Texas, it's best to be aware of the updated policy that, if violated, could mean you are banned for LIFE.

*shudders*

So, what is this updated policy that could mean lifetime banishment from Target stores in Texas?

Target, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has introduced several new policies in 2024. These include the decision to once and for all stop taking checks, new self-checkout rules, and updating its liberal return policy that had been in place for many years.

However, it's the updated policy regarding shoplifting that could bar you from Target stores for LIFE.

This is the updated policy that, if violated, could get you barred from Target stores forever.

Shoplifters, be warned.

First of all, don't shoplift. Come on, be better. And certainly don't shoplift at Target. Target is already one of the most severe when it comes to security.

According to PopCrush, "They have a 'top-rated forensic labs' team that investigates "organized retail crimes committed at Target stores through video and image analysis, latent fingerprint and computer forensics."

One of my earliest jobs was at Target, and I can assure you, their security in ON-TARGET. (Pun intended.)

But this latest update says that being accused of shoplifting at Target could potentially lead to a permanent ban from the store. And if an alleged shoplifter try ti return to the store, they could be arrested and charged with trespassing.

So, just don't.

Curious about what people try to steal from Target the most? Take a look below.

