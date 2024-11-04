One Of Texas’ Biggest Retailers Will Now Be Closed Christmas & Thanksgiving

The new trend, aside from skibidi toilet rizz, is letting people who work retail off for the holidays. From El Paso, TX to Houston, TX, and across The Lone Star State more stores will be ensuring that their employees have a chance at some extra family time this season.

For decades, for business, it's always been about getting each consumer's dollar first. After all, once you've spent your allotted Christmas budget, ya' all done shopping.

This is why holiday sales and Christmas sales move up earlier and earlier every year. It makes business sense, but from a consumer standpoint, this week we're walking through decorative Santa Clauses to find our kids a Halloween costume.

Of course, booming online sales allow the retail giants to let people off and not miss out on as much money... but we won't talk about that right now. We'll just be grateful for the time off.

The trend is growing, it's not just one or two major stores, this Thanksgiving five major retailers will be closing their doors. READ MORE ON THAT HERE.

Well, now Target has confirmed that they will also be closing up stores across the country as well.

Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day, and most will reopen at their regular time on Dec. 26. In recent years, many Target locations have remained open until midnight from Dec. 5 through Dec. 24 to allow more time for last-minute shopping. Stay tuned for the start date of their 2024 holiday extended hours.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas, y'all!

