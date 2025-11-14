(KNUE-FM) For some people, being banned from our Texas Target stores for life is one of the worst possible outcomes, and a new policy has made this a reality.

Get our free mobile app

I know that to some, this may sound ridiculous. But for Target lovers everywhere, the thought of not being able to enjoy one of their favorite places to buy 'everything' is a nightmare. But, yes. You could find yourself banned from Target, according to a Houston, Texas-based Ceja Law Firm.

Why Texans Love Target So Much

What is it about Target that we love so much? For me, it's many things. I appreciate that it seems the company is taking steps to make the shopping experience more pleasant. There are so many things we love about Target. People love the smoother, quieter shopping carts, the way it smells, the soft(er) lighting, and even the acoustics at Target, which make a considerable difference in the quality of experience.

READ MORE: Excessive Cursing in Public Could Send You to Jail in Texas

Of course, adding a Starbucks helps. Recently, some locations have also started selling fresh flowers. That natural element adds a type of luxury that can be hard to perceive when shopping at other big box stores. And then of course, the endless offerings of items, which generally seem to be of a higher quality than you can find at some other places. I could go on.

Why Shoppers Should Know About Target’s Updated Policy

So, if you consider yourself one of the many who love shopping at Target in Texas, it's best to be aware of the updated policy that, if violated, could result in a lifetime ban.

*shudders*

What Updated Target Policy Could Mean Lifetime Banishment From Stores in Texas

What Target policy could mean lifetime banishment from stores in Texas? Target, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, introduced several new policies last year. These include the decision to permanently discontinue accepting checks, new self-checkout rules, and an update to its liberal return policy, which had been in place for many years. However, it's the revised policy regarding shoplifting that could bar you from Target stores for LIFE.

Target’s Security Reputation Is No Joke

First of all, don't shoplift. Come on, be better. And certainly don't shoplift at Target. Target is already one of the most secure when it comes to security. According to PopCrush, "They have a 'top-rated forensic labs' team that investigates 'organized retail crimes committed at Target stores through video and image analysis, latent fingerprint and computer forensics."

One of my earliest jobs was at Target, and I can assure you, their security is ON-TARGET. (Pun intended.) However, this policy update indicates that being accused of shoplifting at Target could potentially result in a permanent ban from the store. And if an alleged shoplifter tries to return to the store, they could be arrested and charged with trespassing.

What People Try to Steal From Target the Most

Curious about what people try to steal from Target the most? Take a look below.

15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores Target may have the best clearance but according to Financebuzz.com , this popular store also has quite a few items that people love to steal as well. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio