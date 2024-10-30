A popular big-box store in Texas has announced that people can buy a simple Thanksgiving meal that will feed four people for only $20.

Believe it or not, we are already discussing Thanksgiving plans in East Texas. Who will be hosting? Where will it be? What dishes should everyone bring, etc? I know my Mom, Sister, and I discussed this last weekend.

Despite how crazy things may seem right now, this will be a good reminder of how much we all have for which to be grateful.

That being said, inflation has raised the costs of practically everything. So there is concern that, for some families, funding Thanksgiving dinner this year may be a bit more of a challenge.

Keep Thanksgiving dinner costs low with the affordable option being offered by Target stores in Texas.

Get our free mobile app

If struggling to find a way to pay for a nice Thanksgiving dinner for you and your loved ones is something to which you or someone you know can relate, please let them know. Target stores in Texas will offer a Thanksgiving dinner that they say can feed four people, for only $20.

Wow. We can barely get lunch at Whataburger for such a low price.

What is included in this incredible $20 Thanksgiving dinner for four deal at Target?

According to Target.com, the meal will include:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – up to 10 lb.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.

Del Monte Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup – 10.5 oz.

Cream of Mushroom Soup – 10.5 oz. Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

(From Target.com)

Even better, at a price that low, it could easily be doubled to serve eight people.

In addition to the $20 deal, which is $5 bucks less than last year's offer, Target will be offering some affordable pies and other desserts, as well as side dishes, for $5 or less.

A look inside the Target Thanksgiving Meal for four for only $20:

Items Included in the Target Thanksgiving Meal for Four for $20 Target has announced a Thanksgiving meal option for only $20 that will feed four people. Here's what will be included. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

LOOK: Thanksgiving Etiquette When Visiting Your Spouse's Family When attending Thanksgiving dinner with your spouse’s family for the first time, it’s essential to make a good impression and avoid these common missteps Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins