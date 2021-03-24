Taylor Swift Taps Maren Morris for New Version of ‘You All Over Me’

Taylor Swift is re-releasing a song that only her most dedicated fans have heard, and she's adding Maren Morris to the mix.

The country-singer-turned-pop-superstar announced that her first "From the Vault" release from the Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be "You All over Me," a song she recorded but didn't release with the others from the 2008 project. Some internet sleuthing finds song lyrics and a recorded version on Vimeo. It's a softly-spoken, repentant love song that harshly rebukes a perhaps abusive ex-lover that did her wrong.

"Well I lived and I learned / Had you, got burned / Held out, held on / God knows, too long / You wasted my time, lost tears / Swore that I’d get out of here / No amount of freedom gets you clean / I still got you all over me," she sings.

The addition of Morris to the song comes as a really nice surprise for her fans.

Aaron Dessner produced the song and country songwriter Scotter Carusoe co-wrote it with Swift, who was only 18 years old when the album dropped. "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" were two of the big radio hits from that album. In February 2021, she dropped Taylor's version of "Love Story."

"One thing I’ve been loving about these From the Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," she tweets.

I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!!"

Vulture reports the new release will feature six previously unreleased songs, meaning more collaborations could be on the way.