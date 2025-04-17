(KNUE-FM) A tea bag in the car?

Why? I mean, unless it's for drinking. But that's not what's happening in this regard.

It was fascinating to read that keeping a tea bag in your vehicle can be surprisingly helpful for Texas drivers, though I admit I'm skeptical about such things.

I swear, the headlines we encounter as a society are getting weirder daily. So if you see this title and think, 'What the actual heck? ' Just know you're not alone.

Get our free mobile app

Surprising Car Hack: Why a Tea Bag Works Wonders

But I confess, it makes sense once I learned more about it. And no, it's not, so we'll have one on hand if we need a quick 'pick-me-up' in the afternoon.

LifeHackWhiz says keeping a tea bag in your car can have several benefits. Be sure to get a tea bag that smells amazing. The fresh smell will diffuse into your vehicle, and you can create your own aromatherapy spa.

READ MORE: Journey Through Texas: Explore Iconic Locations on a Quick Road Trip

If you want to make it even more aromatic, stick a tea bag in your A/C slots. It will smell amazing, and you won't have those strange chemicals floating around your car with your kids—that's safer and better for everyone. Plus, it's allegedly longer-lasting.

How Texas Drivers Are Staying Fresh on the Road

Also, did you know that tea bags help absorb moisture, which will eradicate bacteria responsible for bad odors?

That will be very helpful as we get closer to our lovely, humid Texas summer.

Plus, I guess if you DO need a quick afternoon pick-me-up...just saying.

Actually, you probably don't want to do that.

These 7 Tips Will Help Reduce the Heat Inside Your Car in East Texas The heat in East Texas is no joke, especially inside our vehicles after they've been parked outside for a while. However, there are some ways that can help reduce that heat in your vehicle's cabin. Gallery Credit: Walmart, Amazon, unsplash.com, Getty Images