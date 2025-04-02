Explore some rather iconic Texas locations on one, relatively quick road trip.

The Lone Star State is full of iconic places to visit, though that probably doesn't surprise many Texas natives.

I was born in central Texas and spent most of my childhood in Tyler. I also went to college in West Texas. I'm a Texan through and through.

Yet, I learn something new about the Lone Star State every day. Many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to offer.

Since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see everything. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want to, right? Plus, with spring in full swing and summer soon to follow, now would be the time to take off and see what Texas has to offer.

While this particular trip offered by Only in Your State is not comprehensive, it IS pretty fantastic that in just three hours of driving time, you could visit at least SEVEN iconic Texas places.

Now, obviously, those three hours would be spent driving. So clearly, you'd want to schedule in way more time than that to actually stop and SEE the places. But I digress.

Where to begin a Texas road trip that takes you through seven iconic Texas places.

One particularly epic Texas road trip begins in our state capital: Austin, Texas.

Because of this, you'll have to start that three-hour driving clock once you get there. But, as they say, getting there is half the fun, right? RIGHT? (Well, as long as you can find a few Buc-ees along the way.)

Starting in Austin, you'll take in a few sights before venturing into the Texas Hill Country area and then down toward San Antonio. And frankly, each area can easily be an entire trip unto itself.

So think of this as a great "Texas sampler" for natives and visitors alike who want to take a quick jaunt to see some of the most iconic spots in this great state.

OK, ready?

Visit SEVEN Epic Texas Landmarks in This One Long Weekend Road Trip

