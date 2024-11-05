Missing children is a tough subject to talk about in Texas. Why did the teen go missing? Were they kidnapped? Did they run away? Did another parent take the child during a weekend visit? Those are the curious questions. The only real question that needs to be asked is how do we bring these missing kids back home? It takes us as the general public being vigilant and keeping an eye out for these kids. In October, there were 21 families who reported their teen girls missing in Texas. Let's see who they are and how to help bring them home.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The teen's picture, city they went missing from and the date they were reported missing come from the database of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Here you can see the missing kids from every state in the country. Of course, for the purpose of this write up, I'll be concentrating on the State of Texas. All of these teens will be under the age of 18. If the teen is considered to be in immediate danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is that is with the teen.

Luckily, at least this month, none of these teens are in grave danger. However, that does not take away from the urgency to bring them home. As of this writing (October 5, 2024), between October 1 and October 31, 2024, 21 teen girls were reported missing in Texas. The youngest of these missing girls is 13. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Reason for the Child's Disappearance

Law enforcement has not given any details into why why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 21 teen girls who went missing in Texas in October by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

The 21 Teen Girls Who Vanished Without a Trace in Texas in October Anytime a child goes missing, it is devastating news. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Says What We Believe During Sunday Loss

READ MORE: The Speed Traps in Texas That You Need to Avoid at All Costs

Feds Warn All of Texas Not to Put These 12 Things in Your Wallet There's lots of personal information that is carried around in our wallets on a daily basis that can easily be stolen. Learn what not to carry in your wallet or purse. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images