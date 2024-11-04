The 2024-2025 National Football League (NFL) season has been a frustrating one for Dallas Cowboys fans. After what was a great season last year, despite the horrible first round loss, there was a lot of excitement for the upcoming season. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said they were "all in" during the off-season. A new defensive coordinator was coming in. The offense had some positives, and some questions, going into training camp. But no one imagined the year that has transpired so far.

Dallas Cowboys Struggles

Nothing seems to be working on either side of the ball in Dallas. The offense is inept and predictable. The defense can't stop the run and struggles to make proper tackles. Jerry Jones can't handle the rightful criticism he has received. This is a team that is coming upon 30 years since its last championship. 30 years. But yet the GM is doing a great job and has the right players to get the job done.

Bologna.

We have a great receiver in CeDee Lamb. Problem is, there's no one else. Because of that, he's always double covered. That means he most likely won't be catching a pass, let alone a touchdown. There is no running game and no running back that strikes fear in a defense. So the opposing defense can just play coverage and rush the passer all day.

Dak Prescott on the Sideline

Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons showed again every problem the Dallas Cowboys have right now. The offense isn't effective. The defense can't stop anything. And even the very solid special teams couldn't make a play when needed. To make matters worse, the Fox cameras caught Dak Prescott on the sideline talking to what appears to be teammate Trey Lance saying something pretty much every fan has been saying this season, "We f------ suck."



That's your starting quarterback saying this. Your $60 million a year quarterback saying this during the game. But yet Jerry Jones thinks he can pull off a trade that will save the season before the deadline November 5.

Not gonna happen.

You listen to Jerry and you see him in the stadium suite and he doesn't look well does he? Just my observation. You know how your grandmother or grandfather gets to that age where they can't drive anymore but they're too stubborn to admit it and the family has to forcefully take away the keys. That's where we are with Jerry Jones. He doesn't have the compacity to be the general manager of the Dallas Cowboys anymore. But yet no one will take the keys from him. Which means the Cowboys bus is gonna crash. We're already seeing it weaving off of the road.

That "All In" Off Season

That "all in" off season Jerry promised us after last season's humiliating playoff loss didn't happen. They could've signed Derrick Henry but didn't. They could've kept Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator but didn't. Just those two alone show how out of touch Jerry Jones is with football. Derrick Henry is having a great year with the Baltimore Ravens. Dan Quinn has revitalized a Washington Commanders team that's been a laughing stock for a long, long, long time.

And what's the big difference between those two teams and the Dallas Cowboys, they don't have an owner who has to have his finger in every single decision of the team. The coaches can't coach. The players can't play. Jerry, you're never going to win another Super Bowl like this. Give up your GM role or sale the team. You've made your money back. $150 million you paid for the team in 1989 and its worth $10 billion now. You've made a profit. Sadly, that's all you care about right now which means the team will never win again.

From a Passionate Dallas Cowboys Fan

Make your trade this week. It's not going to help. Get Dak, CeDee, Micah and DeMarcus healthy and back playing, that's not going to help. This season is done. Can your ego, get off the weekly radio interviews and hire a proper general manager this off season and let them bring in the right players and the right coaches. All you have to do is sit in your suite with your family and count the cash and championships that will then come in.

But you can't do that so the losing will continue and the fans will revolt.

