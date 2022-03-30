Terrified Pasadena, Texas Woman Runs For Her Life Through Park Being Chased By A Car

Get our free mobile app

A terrifying moment that played out in a Pasadena, Texas park earlier this month was caught on a home surveillance system.

The video of the event was posted on the Pasadena Texas Police Department's Facebook page and took place on February 25th around 10 a.m. (according to the time stamp in the video) at Satsuma Park in Pasadena, Texas. It shows a woman running for her life while screaming frantically for someone to assist her. A few seconds later, the video shows the woman being chased by someone in a gray Ford Escape who's driving across the parks' field at a high rate of speed. Moments later the vehicle is spotted on video driving back out of the park with the woman in the vehicle.

The police department issued a plea to the public to help identify the woman along with the vehicle. Thanks to tips from the public, the woman was identified four days later and detectives eventually made contact with her through their Family Violence Unit. The initial investigation revealed that the woman was unharmed from the incident and police were still investigating the event and looking for the driver of the vehicle.

Thanks to the public's help authorities were led to the man driving that vehicle and after making contact with him, Gabriel Garcia was arrested on aggravated assault family member (domestic violence) charges, and a Magistrate's Order for Emergency Protection was issued. Garcia was arrested and is now waiting for his day in court.

Family violence is a big deal not only in Texas but across the U.S. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States

1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.

On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide

Women between the ages of 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing or is a victim of domestic abuse there are resources available to help break the cycle and escape the abuse. Contact your local law enforcement office or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or visit them online. There is help and it can remain confidential.

