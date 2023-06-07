So look, I'm gonna preface this write up by saying that I know most of you reading this view being naked as a highly private thing. It's something that only you and your significant do in the privacy of your own home. That is perfectly okay. Having said that, there is a select few individuals who have no issues with walking around amongst other people without any clothes on. To them, it is perfectly natural. That is okay, too. Believe it or not, East Texas is actually home to two establishments where individuals can gather in a clothing optional setting, one is in Wills Point the other is in Palestine, Texas. They are among the twelve total nude resorts I found across Texas.

I'm Not Comfortable with it But You May Be

I, in no way, have any interest in going to a clothing optional resort. To me, that's a private thing to do with my significant other within the confines of our home. That's not to say if we were in an area that was secluded enough for just the two of us that I wouldn't give a try. I just wouldn't be comfortable doing it amongst other people. Some of you reading this may be perfectly comfortable with it and will probably want to check these places out in Texas.

Two Nude Resorts in East Texas

I found with a quick Google search twelve nude resorts in the state of Texas. Two of those resorts are in East Texas. Purple Peacock Resort is on 84 East in Palestine while OTR4U is on FM 1395 in Wills Point. Both of these resorts are clothing optional with spots available to rent every weekend, open spots to park an RV or places available to just pitch a tent and fully enjoy nature.

Other Nude Resorts in Texas

There are a couple of resorts around the DFW Metroplex, Austin, Houston, a nude beach in Port Aransas and a spot near Big Bend National Park. So yeah, if being in the buff is your thing, and you enjoy being around others who like to do it as well, there are several spots in Texas where you can do just that. Check them out below:

