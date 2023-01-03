National Geographic Named One Beautiful Spot in Texas to ‘Best of the World’ List

Texas' landscape is diverse as it is beautiful. From the towering pine trees in the east, to her rolling Hill Country, there are sights to behold across The Lone Star State. It's something Texans know, but it's always nice having it reinforced by prestigious publications.

Big Bend National Park, which you can find north of the Texas-Mexico border is one of 25 spots around the world the magazine included on Best of the World list.

From Botswana to Switzerland, how amazing is it to have Texas' largest national park listed alongside The Scottish Highlands and King Tut’s new home in Egypt at Cairo’s Grand Egyptian Museum?

And if you missed the news, Texas' largest national park is actually growing this year. It is being reported that another 4,000 acres will be soon be added to Big Bend National Park's approximately 800,000 exiting acres, it is to be donated by the Fulcher family. "The two Fulcher sisters are hoping to donate the land for conservation. They just want to see it preserved for future generations."

The Big Bend Conservancy was established in the ’90s, and this is their biggest project to date, their biggest land acquisition project for the park. They’re looking to preserve the land, similar to the current owners. When I talked to the executive director of the conservancy, Loren Riemer, last week, she mentioned that the area and the land are important because it’s near Terlingua on the west side of the park, and they’ve seen increasing development in the area with more short-term rentals and just more development in general in close proximity to the national park. So they see it as an important area to preserve, given that there’s more development."

No official word on when the donation will happen, but it is expected at some point this year.

