What in the name of all that is holy is this?

Fun fact: I always had nightmares about alligators when I was young, and they looked and sounded exactly like the video at the bottom of this article.

I told my mom about these nightmares a couple of years ago, and she informed me that one time, when I was about 5 years old, we were at the zoo looking at the gator exhibit. There were two fences between us and those monsters, and apparently, I fell over the first fence and thought I had fallen in with the alligators. Thus the nightmares

via GIPHY

Nightmare fuel

I haven't had said nightmares in decades, but I think watching this video from Huntsville State Park might bring them back tonight. What kind of noise is that? I would be nowhere near that thing in the first place, much less when it starts sounding like the Cocaine Bear.

via GIPHY

Mating call?

The lady who posted the video claims in another Tweet this noise is a mating call. Good lord that makes it even scarier.

via GIPHY

Check out the video for yourself below. Sweet dreams!

