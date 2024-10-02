Texan Holds His Car Jacker At Gun Point, Now Cusses Him The Hell Out

I already told you once, don't mess around trying to steal cars in Dallas, TX, well, anywhere in Texas for that matter. Just like Pancho, y'all, we wear our guns outside our pants for all the honest world to feel.

Be sure to turn down the volume of the video if you're at work.

In this viral video, one potential car thief got a big ol' helping of this man's gun in his face. If the video is to be believed, the man with the gun was able to stop a would-be carjacking with just a gun, a stendo, the carjacker's phone, and an endless stream of obscenities.

The hero of our video manages to get one extra harsh dig in on the suspect, informing that his car is a stick shift, "Can you even drive a f*ckin' stick?" Sick burn, bro.

The original tweet points out that this happened in Dallas, and once police arrived they were able to handle the situation. Our hero then lowers his gun and even offers to return the suspect's phone to him. I'm still trying to figure out how he got the dude's phone.

Y'all, don't mess with Texa(n)s.

As far as stand-your-ground laws in Texas go, they are still expanding. In fact, according to KUT.org, in 2009, a group of Houston attorneys founded Texas Law Shield, and with an annual fee of $131, a member gains access to a 24/7 legal hotline, experienced self-defense attorneys, and discounts on firearms courses and classes.

