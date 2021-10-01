Get our free mobile app

For the life of me, I can't understand why someone would take out their frustration over having to wear a mask on an employee - or anyone for that matter. As far as I'm concerned, if a mask requirement exists for a store and I don't want to wear a mask - I don't shop there, or I just put on a mask. Yelling and berating someone who tells you that you must wear a mask is bad enough, but what one Texas man stands accused of is just about the worst way you could handle the situation.

The incident at Jack in the Box

Back on March March 17th of this year, police in League City, Texas (just southeast of Houston) responded to an assault call at the local Jack in the Box. When they arrived, they would learn that the restaurant's manager was rushed to a local hospital because of knife attack that left him bleeding from multiple stab wounds. As officials investigated, they would learn that the suspect came in for a bite to eat without a mask. The unnamed manager requested that he put on a mask or be served in the drive through.

That's when the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old James Schulz Jr., accused the staff of refusing to serve him because he was homeless. It seemed from the surveillance footage that the verbal altercation was over as Schulz walked toward the door. When the manager turned his back, Schulz allegedly turned, tackled him and stabbed him 3 times with what authorities believe was a pocket knife before escaping the scene on a bicycle. The victim was treated for stab wounds to the arm and upper torso and reportedly released.

The hunt for the mask mandate stabber took seven and a half months

Although the investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for Schulz rather quickly, he was able to evade police for an astounding 7+ months! They knew this man was dangerous, but struggled to find him because he was homeless. After patrolling the usual haunts and questioning other transients in the area, they were finally able to pick up his trail. He was reportedly arrested on Wednesday (Sept. 29th) and is currently in jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

