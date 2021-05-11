Texans, Don’t Panic! Our Gas Supply Is Fine According To AAA

Get our free mobile app

Texans, there is no reason to panic over the supply of gas in Texas. That's the message being sent by AAA Texas on Tuesday after news that there were gas shortages in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

According to AAA officials, the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline will have little to no effect on the gas supply here in Texas. The concern over a shortage of gas according to AAA is along the East Coast. The Colonial Pipeline delivers 45% of the fuel along the Eastern Seaboard.

States like Georgia, Tennessee, Delaware, and Mississippi, are more in danger of running out of fuel.

According to KXAN, if there are fuel shortages in Texas it's likely for a whole different reason.

“If they’re seeing anything, which we haven’t heard any reports in Texas or Austin of low- to no-fuel situations, that’s because of delayed deliveries stemming from a shortage of fuel truck drivers — again, not the Colonial Pipeline,” Zuber said. “There is ample supply of gasoline in the U.S.,” he added. “It’s just a matter of getting deliveries to stations to meet demand.”

Hopefully, that is good and welcome news for Texas drivers and hopefully that means people won't rush to gas stations worried that fuel will run out. AAA Texas is urging motorist not to panic buy or store extra fuel in their vehicles as that could lead to dangerous issues.

One thing we are seeing at gas stations across America? Gas prices are going up and they are expected to continue to rise.