The Texas Department of Public Safety says it has added an East Texas fugitive to the state's 'Most Wanted' list.

20-year-old Marques Jujuan Thompson, from Texarkana, is wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, battery, stalking/intimidation and a probation violation.

Officials say they have been searching for Thompson since August 2020, when he violated his probation and secretly moved from his last known address in Texarkana, Texas. Since then, Thompson is suspected of being involved in multiple shootings, including a fatal one that occurred on Jan. 12 in Texarkana.

Thompson is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Thompson's arrest and capture. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Officials ask that you not try to apprehend Thompson yourself; he is considered armed and dangerous.