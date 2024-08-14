Texas Airbnb with Room for 12 People Looks Amazing

It’s time to tell your friends and family members to save a few bucks because you found the perfect Texas vacation rental. When I was looking at pictures online these photos stopped my scrolling because I wanted to see everything this property had to offer.

Texas Vacation Rental Photos Courtesy of Airbnb Host: Tyler loading...

It’s located in Jamaica Beach, which is near Galveston, so you’re on the Gulf, and have all of those fresh seafood restaurants readily available when you get hungry. Beyond just looking nice, this vacation rental has a nearly perfect ratings score with over 65 reviews. The beautiful property has room for 12 guests with 4 total bedrooms, 9 beds, and 3 bathrooms.

Amazing Outdoor Set Up

The house itself looks very comfortable and relaxing, it’s a place where you could recharge your batteries and get the rest that you need. But what I love most about this rental property is the backyard area with the heated pool, hot hub, and different areas to spend time with friends and family. There is even a firepit if you want to have some s’mores to end your evening.

Get our free mobile app

Save Money on a Golf Cart by Staying Here

When I was looking at the details about this property I found that you get a 25% discount when booking with Beachin’ Rides Golf Rental. Having a golf cart makes travel fun and easy when you’re running small errands or going to the beach.

The rental looks to be about $800 per night, plus there is a cleaning fee and service fee. But if you get a group together to share the expenses, this rental would be a lot of fun. Let’s look at pictures of this place!

Awesome Jamaica Beach Vacation Rental in Texas It's just down the road from Galveston, check out this awesome vacation rental with room to sleep up to 12 people. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins