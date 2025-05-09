Just this week the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rolled out its long-awaited new Real ID requirement to fly the friendly skies.

If you missed that, as of May 7, 2025, everyone is now required to have their Real ID to board any flights, international or domestic. But we've known this was coming for years. The Real ID Act has been in the works for over 20 years.

Lithium Battery Ban Now In Effect At Texas Airports

The idea (per the Department of Homeland Security) is to "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification." READ MORE ON REAL ID

But there is another big change that is now in effect that will change the way most of us fly from now on. There is a new ban that has been put on lithium batteries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, "Items such as portable chargers and power banks powered by lithium-ion batteries are now only allowed in carry-on bags." This means that you are no longer allowed to pack these batteries in your checked bags.

Lithium batteries are now only allowed in carry-on bags, they are required to be kept in the aircraft cabin with the passenger. Lithium batteries are capable of overheating and posing a fire risk, the FAA says. And the hope here is to be able to extinguish a fire should one start, instead of it being left unattended under the plane.

Items that commonly use lithium batteries include:

Power banks

Cellphone battery charging cases

Rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium batteries

Cellphone batteries

Laptop batteries

External batteries

Portable rechargers

The FAA has size limits for these batteries. Click here to read more about what is and isn't allowed.