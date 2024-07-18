Don’t Pack These Items If You’re Flying Out of Texas

Texas is a wonderful state with so many things to do and see but if you live in Texas, you still want to go explore what else is out there. But it’s great because Texas has so many large airports it’s easy to catch a flight wherever you want to explore. But whether you’re traveling out of the country, or you want to stay somewhere in the states there are some rules you need to follow as far as not bringing a few items to any airport in Texas.

When you look at the list below of items that are not allowed in any Texas airport you will quickly understand that these restrictions are in place for a good reason, it’s all about keeping travelers and employees safe. While most people would never mean to harm another person having these items could make it easy for an accident to happen which could cause serious bodily harm.

Double Check Every Pocket Within Your Suitcase

While it might seem a little ridiculous to inspect your own luggage before leaving your house, it is a good idea. Because if you bring one or more of the items listed below to an airport and they are discovered by TSA it could result in a large fine for you and you might not be able to board your flight. And if you have these items in another country, they could bring even more of a punishment.

Let’s Look at the Items You’re Not Allowed to Have

Here is a look at the items banned from airports in Texas.

