Texas and Texas A&M Line Up To Take L’s In Hilarious Video

With all due respect to my Longhorn colleague Lauren Moyer who also manages our website, please don't get mad and block me for this. Thanks.

Well, apparently last week when I wrote an article about former Gilmer High Coach Jeff Traylor leading UTSA through an undefeated season thus far, therefore making them the BEST college team in the state this year, some folks on social media disagreed and named the powerhouse UT and A&M programs.

Looks like the joke is on yall after a weekend of crushing losses for both schools.

A&M, still riding high off its win against the Alabama juggernaut, got dropped by Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Texas suffered an embarrassing loss to longtime, Big 12 punching bag Kansas.

By the way, Coach Traylor's UTSA...Still undefeated at 10-0 now with a win over Southern Miss this weekend.

Oklahoma wasn't safe either as they got dropped by Baylor and now folks are starting to wonder if the Longhorns and Sooners really should join the powerhouse SEC in a few years. Texas A&M has been in the conference for a few years now and has managed to survive the treacherous league so folks are wondering if the other new soon to be members can do the same.

The folks over at SEC SHORTS are a hilarious group of actors that drop new comedic videos recapping the week's events in the SEC. They have skewered Texas before and now in their latest funny video, conference teams line up in the "loss" department to take their "L's" but Texas, A&M and OU get the most laughs.

