TEXAS -- Texas Parks and Wildlife has an important message for us all to keep in mind regarding encountering baby wildlife. One of the sweetest parts of spring and early summer is seeing the baby wildlife. Here in Texas, seeing all the new life is precious and uplifting, and it feels like something straight out of a Disney movie. And if you are an animal lover like me, even more so.

However, unlike in a Disney movie, human interaction can sometimes do more harm than good, even when we have the best intentions. Certainly, there are situations where humans need to intervene, such as when you see a little buck lying in the middle of traffic lanes in a residential area and can't move because of injury or dehydration. However, for the most part, it is best to let nature stay "wild."

Why Baby Deer Often Look Abandoned

For example, we see quite a few baby deer that the little guy mentioned above. We may happen upon one that is all alone--for a while. That can cause concern for compassionate people who wonder if he or she has been left to fend for themselves.

The Mistake Many Well-Meaning Texans Make

But TPWD wants to remind us that deer particularly "have a habit of leaving their young, weak fawns, alone for up to 7-8 hours while they are out grazing and attracting predators AWAY from their babies. These babies are probably not abandoned. Please don’t touch, feed, water, or otherwise interact with these babies. Mom will most likely return.

When You Should Actually Step In

So, what's the bottom line regarding responding to baby wildlife you may run across? If you really are concerned that a fawn has been truly abandoned, contact your local animal control, police, or game warden. They strongly recommend that we do NOT move the animal for their own safety. They can be rather fragile when they're at such a tender age.

What to Do If You Want to Remember the Moment

Also, if you want to keep some mementos of your interaction with our wild babies in East Texas, take a photo. Otherwise, "let's leave nature wild."

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