I just got an email from my kids' school, and it's bad news for them; summer is just about over. Hard to believe, but they will begin their new school year in TWO weeks.

For most Texas students, returning to class means reconnecting with friends, school sports, and the end of mom and dad having to hear "I'm bored" all day long.

The enthusiasm from most kids tends to be high, for at least a day or two. But soon enough, the dreaded "I don't wanna go to school" mornings are back.

For kids who are not looking forward to going back, things can get pretty wild pretty fast. Here are a few of the lamest back-to-school excuses we'll all hear.

1. A Mysterious Uptick In "Tummy Aches"

After three months of pristine health, suddenly tummies start to hurt. After a summer of eating any and everything, somehow the tummy, which hadn't bothered them in about 90 days, miraculously hurt for unknown reasons. Don't fall for it.

2. My Phone Isn't Charged Up All The Way

The modern and NEW excuse kids use to avoid school is their cell phones. Thankfully, phone use is now banned at Texas schools. Nice try.

3. I Don't Like My Teacher/Class

This is a popular one, and it's a great teachable moment. In school, just like in life, we don't always get along with everyone. Here, our kids get to learn that you can't always get what you want and that we ALL have to occasionally do things or work with people we don't like. However, if there is a serious issue, it should not be taken lightly.

Happy New School Year, Everyone!