Get our free mobile app

A great bartender is not only good at mixing perfect drinks quickly and precisely. The best bartenders are friendly, welcoming, and, on a slower night, great conversationalists. Hopefully, you have something interesting to talk about.

But words don't tell your whole story. Sometimes your drink says more about you than anything else. Have you ever wondered what your bartender thinks of you, really? I asked real Texas bartenders, bouncers, and wait staff what your drink order says about you. And as someone who has been a cocktail waitress, I can affirm the veracity of what many of these professionals have to say about the folks that enjoy their craft.

Texas, Bartenders Reveal What Your Drink Order Says About You

WhataZodiac! Your Whatburger Order, According To Your Star Sign The stars align for any order at Whataburger, but here is your best Whata-order, based on your star sign.