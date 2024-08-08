Texas Is Home to One of the Best Ice Cream Shops in America

Texans love to eat, whether that is a big old steak, some delicious barbecue, or a sweet treat. And when it comes to sweet treats, we have plenty to choose from in the Lone Star State. One of the most popular desserts or treats in Texas is ice cream, it doesn’t matter whether we’re in the middle of summer or not. There is always room for some ice cream especially when you can visit one of the best ice cream shops in America located here in Texas.

Recently, 24/7 Wall St created a list of the best ice cream shops in America. As someone who loves ice cream, I had to check out the list. With so many fantastic ice cream shops located in Texas I knew we had to be on the list somewhere. While I was disappointed to see only one ice cream shop from Texas make the list, it’s good to see one ice cream shop from Texas on there as many states were not represented on the list at all.

What Ice Cream Shop From Texas Made the List?

While there are many ice cream shops from Texas that could be on the list, the one that receive the honor has locations in San Antonio, Houston, and 13 locations in Austin. It’s Amy’s Ice Creams. They are known for their 350 flavors in rotation and having been around since 1984. The best seller on their menu is the Mexican vanilla ice cream but they have lots of other flavors including key lime pie, German chocolate cake, and white coffee crunch.

Life is Short, Eat More Ice Cream

There are not many foods that can almost instantly make your day better, like ice cream has the power to do. Remember that when you’re having a hard day. And if you’re anywhere near Amy’s Ice Creams, go getcha some, it’s some of the best in the entire country!

