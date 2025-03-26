(Longview, Texas) - How many of you rent your home/apartment/townhouse? I'm one of those that do. I am 47 years old and have never owned a house. I'm hoping that will change in the next year or so. So yes, I've dealt with plenty of landlords in my life.

Landlords have a responsibility, the good ones at least, that I would not want. They have to deal with tenets that don't take care of the property. They have to deal with tenets who always come up with an excuse to not pay rent on time. It can be maddening for a landlord.

Texas Bill Could Change the Rights of Landlords and Tenants

Landlords also have to deal with squatters. These are people that will take over an empty home without signing a contract or paying any rent whatsoever. They have a frustratingly large amount of rights in Texas.

A new bill being introduced in Austin could make it easier for a landlord to evict their bad tenet...and, by extension, squatters (WFAA). HB 32 would allow for a landlord to evict a bad tenet or squatter without the need for a trial.

Texas Bill Looking to Change the Landlord - Tenet Relationship

Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center (DEAC) is pushing back against this legislation saying it's not designed to evict bad tenets, or even squatters, but to essentially rewrite eviction laws in Texas. DEAC founder Mark Melton calls HB 32 a "poison pill."

This new bill, if passed, would switch the burden of proof from the tenet to the landlord. Also, the tenet cannot use an attorney to defend themselves. Melton believes this bill would allow landlords to evict anyone at anytime for any reason with no legal recourse for the tenet.

How a New Texas Bill Could Change the Landlord - Tenet Relationship

Take a look at HB 32 for yourself HERE. If you are a landlord reading this, reach out to me at michael.gibson@townsquaremedia.com with your thoughts. You can also include any past issues where this might have helped your eviction process.

