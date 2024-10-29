One Texas Woman’s Great Idea For Budget Halloween Decorating

I just don't have that Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor drive for house decorating in me. It's just too big of an undertaking. One Texas woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.

This Idea Works for Christmas, Halloween, any Holiday.

Keeping up with, organizing, and storing seasonal decorations is a big reason I never really hop on board decorating my home. Plus the cost is a massive undertaking.

That takes us to Angel F. of Longview. Angel wants to spread the Halloween spirit, but didn't want to make the financial commitment to decorations. It can get hefty. So she took to a local Facebook page to see if there's anyone in the area with decorations going unused.

And judging from the response, she may've just tapped into something very special, and just may have a positive impact on any Texas community. Here's what she said:

All right so this might be a long shot, but I figured with this many people in a group it's possible. If anyone has Halloween yard decorations that they don't plan on putting out this year, would you consider lending them to me so I can use them. I would take care of them and bring them back organized neatly. I cannot afford to spend a lot on these things at once and I'm certain there is someone with a shed full of yard decor and lights that they don't want to deal with. No good reason not to anyway.

Great idea! And it seems like, aside from really just one Debbie Downer, people are excited to help her out. Which means less waste and more Halloween fun for everyone.