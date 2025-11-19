(KNUE-FM) Security experts say Texans need to stop doing these things that actually make their homes a TARGET for burglars. Break-ins and theft are ever more a concern, due to the economic environment we're in, not to mention the holiday season, when some people might do things they'd otherwise not do, says Prudential Alarms.

Break-Ins Tend to Rise This Time of Year

Despite your best efforts, you may be unknowingly making your home an attractive target for would-be burglars this holiday season. I've been thinking about this quite a bit lately. I live near Tyler, Texas. Although I have a great security system, it is still good to be aware of things that may make your home a target for those looking for an easy payday at your expense.

What Older Data Still Suggests About December Break-Ins

In 2018, KHOU published a story claiming that, according to a 10-year data study, the day Texans are most likely to see break-ins is December 1. Granted, that data may look a bit different as of 2025, but I'm not betting the number of break-ins has decreased. But that's just a guess. Interestingly, the data reveals daytime brings more break-ins than nighttime, but not by much.

The Emotional Toll of Even Thinking About a Break-In

Honestly, just the thought of it disturbs me. Even if I know they can't get in without being caught, imagining a burglar in my home freaks me out. There's a good chance you can relate. Getting ready to go out of town is already stressful.

You have to worry about the planning, the packing, and ensuring your fur babies are cared for. On top of that, the worry of a potential home break-in can tempt us not to go--well, maybe.

Why a Security System Isn’t Enough on Its Own

There was an article shared by Urban Survival Site discussing ways people make their homes targets without realizing it. If you have a security system or a camera with an app you can monitor on your phone, that's great! But still, it doesn't make sense that we wouldn't do our best to deter burglars altogether. Even if they won't be able to get in and out without law enforcement showing up, most of us don't like the idea of strangers prowling about our properties.

15 Habits That May Be Making Your Home a Target

Given that, check out the 15 things homeowners in Texas may be doing (or not doing) that may make their homes a burglary target:

