Last weekend I was visiting Dallas, TX, with the family. We wanted to get in a little early on some Christmas shopping. While "driving" on I-20, we got stuck in standstill traffic. This sucks. But not for a couple of motorcycling yahoos, who after just a few minutes whizzed right by us.

You've probably experienced this before, too. It's called "lane splitting," and whether or not it's illegal, it's definitely dangerous for the motorcyclist and for other drivers in cars and trucks.

Is Lane Splitting Legal in Texas?

Lane Splitting is the action of riding a bicycle or motorcycle between lanes or rows of usually slow-moving or stopped traffic moving in the same direction. Sometimes it's referred to as "white-lining" or "stripe-riding."

It's a strategy that people on motorcycles sometimes use to maneuver through traffic faster. You've probably even seen it happen in traffic that was moving normally. Dudes out here racing between semis like they're Super Dave Osborne.

Some states allow lane splitting, but is it legal here in Texas? It is not. As of 2015, the state of Texas Transportation Code adopted new rules that require all drivers to drive completely in one lane.

Sec. 545.060. DRIVING ON A ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC. (a) An operator on a roadway divided into two or more clearly marked lanes for traffic:(1) shall drive as nearly as practical entirely within a single lane;

And there you have it, Evel Knievel. Not only does Texas law prohibit motorcyclists from riding between lanes of traffic moving in the same direction or passing a vehicle while in the same lane, but violating this law can result in fines, points on a driver's license, and potentially being found at fault in an accident.

Photo by Robin Pierre on Unsplash Photo by Robin Pierre on Unsplash loading...