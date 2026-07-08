TEXAS -- Texas is expanding its prison system by adding around 5,600 new prison beds across the Lone Star State as the inmate population continues to grow. The expansion includes new housing units at several existing prisons, including Lubbock and Bryan.

Texas Plans Major Prison Expansion

This is no small investment, either. Two of the biggest projects will add 400 beds at both the John Montford Unit in Lubbock and the J.W. Hamilton Unit in Bryan. Both of these projects are expected to cost approximately $21.5 million, with construction potentially starting later this year and could continue into 2028. This plan was outlined on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TCDJ) website.

More Than $500 Million Will Go Toward Construction And Repairs

Texas is planning to spend around $301 million on 14 prison expansion projects, along with an additional $214.8 million for repairs and renovations at existing facilities. According to Chron, state officials say the added capacity is intended to handle a growing inmate population while focusing efforts on prisons that are already well-staffed enough to handle additional housing units.

Some New Housing Will Include Air Conditioning

In addition, the projects are set to include upgrades such as air-conditioned housing units, new fencing, and other improvements to the overall infrastructure. This is one of the largest prison expansions Texas has announced for quite a few years.

What This Means For Texas

These projects won't necessarily affect every community directly, but they do represent a significant investment in the correctional system in Texas and the improvements needed to keep the infrastructure strong. For all Texans, this is another reminder of how quickly the state's population, and the demands on its public institutions, continue to change.

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6 Texas Prisons Housing Violent Criminals After being convicted of a very serious crimes Texas inmates could find themselves inside one of these Texas Prisons. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins