Texans are many things. And yes, some of us might need to have our ability to maintain our cars and trucks properly investigated... Like immediately. For the sake of our families' health.

According to a new study of car and truck owners here in the Lone Star State, we don't always have the cleanest vehicles. The study found that while many of us at least attempt to maintain some sort of sanitary order, we're not doing a very good job of it. But at least we're not alone.

Texans' Cars Are Dangerously Unhygienic

Have you read those reports that car seats can potentially carry 3x more bacteria than toilet seats? Or that E. coli is frequently found on drivers’ seats? DISGUSTING. And you still may not be too shocked to learn that to this new research, potentially over 3.2 million Texans seldom deep clean their cars.

This will have you thinking twice before carpooling.

Key Findings:

15.5% of respondents rarely deep clean their cars, which, if applied to the population of car owners in Texas, equates to an estimated 3.2 million people.

16.8% of respondents admit that they've let their car become disgusting before, equating to over 3.4 million people.

Nearly half (45.5%) of surveyed Texan car owners admit to eating in their car on a regular basis, which could equate to over 9.4 million Texas car owners.

Over half (55.4%) of polled Texan car owners confess that they've committed sexual acts in a car, which equates to a potential 11.4 million Texas car owners.

, which equates to a potential 11.4 million Texas car owners. 40.8% of surveyed respondents said they’ve been concerned about a family member or friend’s car cleanliness, and a separate 17% of respondents said they were disgusted.

We eat in those things too much to read this! Time for some serious deep cleaning, y'all.