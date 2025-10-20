I know what you're thinking, "Charmin is doing this just before Halloween? Why would they do that?" When what you should be thinking is, "Do you understand just how many TP 1,700 sheets are? I'm going to save so much money."

Sure, a few houses in Texas will probably suffer this Halloween, thanks to angsty teenagers, but all advancements in life come at a price. This is a price that I'm willing to pay... Especially since I don't have any kids in high school yet.

Charmin Is Selling Forever Rolls with 1,700 Sheets.

If you missed the news, Charmin has announced the return of its "Forever Roll." While it won't last exactly forever, it's gonna last a very long time... if you can fit it in your bathroom, of course.

In 2019, Charmin introduced these comically oversized rolls. At the time, it was quite funny; in 2025, it's a new necessity. For comparison, most average "regular" rolls of Charmin have around 77 sheets. These have 1,700, quick math in my head, these suckers are like 22 "old" rolls, rolled into one.

Your first question is, "Will that even fit in my teensy-sized toilet paper roller?" Good question. No, it won't. These are much too big and convenient to fit on a normal dispenser, so you'll need a special holder... which is included.

I haven't seen them in my store yet, but reportedly, the Charmin "forever rolls" are now available nationwide online and at Walmart, Target, and Amazon. They say that each roll should last two people up to a month, and they're selling three-packs for around $30 to $35.

I hope you find them before I do, cause I'm buying my store out of them and then planning to NEVER buy TP again. This changes everything in my Texas home for my family of five.