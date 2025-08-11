(KNUE-FM) For the millionth time, Texas tends to be great at businesses. We know this and are proud of it.

Texas Continues to Shine in the Business World

So while we are excited to hear that two of our Texas cities made the list of the top ten best for big business, we're not necessarily surprised. Still--congrats!!

The two towns are both in South Texas. That makes sense as we've continued to see this area continue to emerge as a hub for industrial expansion. But, according to MySA, two South Texas metros made the top ten list for most cost-effective locations for manufacturers.

Brownsville–Harlingen Ranks #2 for Big Business Growth

A top trade publication for corporate real estate interests, Site Selection, named McAllen at #9 and Brownsville-Harlingen at #2 when it comes to both building and operating manufacturing facilities cost-effectively.

What makes these metros stand out in this regard?

Why South Texas Is Becoming an Industrial Powerhouse

According to MySA's report, city officials in Brownsville say the metro has a few significant advantages.

For one, it's close to the Port of Brownsville, which makes it a strategic location.

Side note: Did you know the Port of Brownsville is the largest land-owning deep-water port in the U.S.?

Big Projects Driving Economic Growth in Brownsville

Secondly, there are already some major projects underway there, industrially.

Projects include Amazon's brand new 62,000-square-foot delivery center, Linde's $100 million air-separation until, and SpaceX's Starbase facility, which is expanding spaceflight operations there.

On top of that, the Brownsville-Harlingen metro is further developing the infrastructure there, including the 729-acre I-169 North Corridor Industrial Park and the 82-acre Greater Brownsville Tech District.

OK, so what about the McAllen metro, which took the ninth spot on the list?

McAllen Takes the #9 Spot in U.S. Rankings

McAllen has also been adding to their industrial infrastructure, and it is paying off. This certainly reinforces the trend down in South Texas toward industrial competitiveness.

Here's to the future, y'all.

