Three Texas Cities Topped the List of Most Unfaithful in America

As you already know, the TV show "Cheaters" was mostly shot in the Dallas Metroplex area so its really no surprise that when these "dating sites do studies on who's "unfaithful" you will probably find DFW near the top of the list. Once again, the city leads the way for folks looking to find their "side piece".

Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States.

According to Fox 4, a dating website put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.

Houston Landed At Number 3...

Before you think all of the Texas cities are bastions of unfaithful two-timers, you may want to look towards the border cities to find your soulmate because the same website came out with a list of the most faithful cities list and two Texas cities made that list. Laredo at number 5 and McAllen at Number 9.

The Most Unfaithful Cities In America

  1. Dallas
  2. Fort Worth
  3. Houston
  4. St. Louis, Missouri
  5. Nashville
  6. Philadelphia
  7. New York
  8. Knoxville
  9. Atlanta
  10. Washington D.C.
The MOST FAITHFUL CITIES IN AMERICA

  1. Pasadena, California
  2. Torrance, California
  3. Roseville, California
  4. Visalia, California
  5. Laredo, Texas
  6. Montgomery, Alabama
  7. Orange, California
  8. West Valley City, Utah
  9. McAllen, Texas
  10. Syracuse, New York

