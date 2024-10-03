The Small Texas City Now Named Among America’s 50 Best Places to Live

When it comes to national publications, the big Texas cities tend to get most of the love. And they should, we've got four of the best of those in the country. I mean Houston, TX always has something cool going on, and Austin, TX, is among the fastest-growing cities in the country.

But neither of those cities made this list of the best places to live in the U.S., and neither did Dallas nor San Antonio. The city that did make this list barely has over 100,000 people living in it.

So let's take a moment to give it up for our smaller towns here in The Lone Star State. It's understood that there's just something special about small cities, there's a spirit and charm to them that hits differently from those larger metros.

The website cites the city’s affordable real estate and booming jobs market, which added a record 39,000 new jobs last year, a boom that has helped "cement it as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. And that trend isn’t slowing down: Moody’s Analytics predicts New Braunfels will see a whopping 21% job growth by 2028 — a higher spike than any other U.S. city."

From its booming economy and affordable real estate to the live music and delicious food, it's pretty easy to understand why the city is being recognized as such. Have you ever been to Wurstfest? The festival welcomes more than 200,000 people annually for music, carnival rides, beer, and, of course, German food.

