The Best Texas City For Working Parents to Live

Being a parent is a tough job, especially when you've got another job. If you're wondering which Texas city is best suited for working parents? One stands out among the rest.

So many factors are involved in raising a family, and every parent is striving for that elusive perfect work/life balance. According to the latest metrics, Plano is the best city in Texas for parents and Top 15 in the country.

To make the ranking, the study "analyzed U.S. cities with a population of 200,000+ across metrics that are relevant to work, education, health, and environment." According to the findings, Plano is the 13th best city for working parents due to:

Having the most affordable childcare costs Having the 2nd best air quality And one of the highest shares of remote workers.

Plano took the 13 th place in our ranking of best cities for working parents, also ranking 1 st in Texas and 5 th in the Southern region ;

in our ranking of best cities for working parents, also ranking and ; Plano had the lowest childcare costs , with an average of 10% of the median household income going to childcare, namely $10,857;

, with an average of 10% of the median household income going to childcare, namely $10,857; The city also had the 2 nd best air quality , with an index of 40;

, with an index of 40; Plano’s work-related metrics were the 9th best, the city recording the 9th largest share of remote workers (22.3%) and the 7th highest share of office jobs (79%).

Austin, TX is no slouch regarding working parents, the capital of The Lone Star State ranks 18th by the same metrics.

Across the country, Washington D.C. was No.1, with 25% of its workforce being remote and logging 350 pediatricians per 100,000 children. In second and third place are Seattle, WA, and Arlington, VA.

