We've had more rain this week. Given that, some wonder if it is illegal to capture or collect rainwater and save it in Texas.

After all, we sure do quite a bit of it on average.

If you live in East Texas, Dallas, Texas, or anywhere around the eastern and southeastern part of the state, you know we get our more than fair share of rainfall. And this summer has been one more stunning example of how true that is. Why is it raining even now as I type this?

Rain is a natural occurrence, so it would seem strange to some that capturing and then saving rainwater would be illegal.

That being said, in some states, while capturing and saving rainwater to care for animals or to water plants or crops is not illegal, it is restricted when using that saved rainwater for human consumption.

Some states don't allow it due to concerns about harmful bacteria or what can happen while that water is stored, including issues related to the container in which it is stored.

collecting rainwater Is it illegal to collect rainwater in Texas?

Canva loading...

So what about in the state of Texas?

Get our free mobile app

Here in Texas, not only is the practice of collecting water not illegal, but you might even say the practice is encouraged. In fact, according to the Texas Water Development Board, it could be incentivized. After all, the practice decreases the demand for public water.

If you've been considering capturing and saving rainwater for your future use, you may have the opportunity to claim an exemption. Furthermore, the Texas Tax Code will exempt the supplies, labor, and equipment from collecting rainwater from any state-applied sales tax.

That being said, if you're seriously considering it, contact your county government to double-check water providers in your area to see what other advice or expertise they might have to share.

Check Out These 27 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas If you go through any state's law book, you're going to find some very strange laws that are just plain weird but still enforceable no matter how ridiculous. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, YouTube, Getty Images, John Roman