Texas Cop Repeatedly Stole From Wal-Mart While on Duty

A Texas police officer took the law into his own hands and decided that paying for goods just wasn't his thing.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, Billy Allen Hammack,41, a former officer of the Katy Police Department, repeatedly stole merchandise from a local Wal-Mart.

I mean, who needs to follow the rules when you can just make your own?

Hammack was caught on surveillance camera switching price tags or simply not scanning items at the self-checkout.

Again, the twist is that Hammack would actually steal these items while he was on duty for work. I mean, obviously stealing at any time is bad, but while in full uniform representing your unit? That's a whole other level.

Just what exactly did Hammack steal? Well, just about anything under the sun was up for grabs to this guy. From hot pockets, cheese. hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, to even a flat iron and microwave.

A Wal-Mart employee who was reviewing surveillance footage one day was the one to discover Hammack's dirty little secret. The irony is that the employee had to contact police to inform them of the criminal activity of one of their own.

The police department issued the following statement:

"Recently, a former Katy Police Officer was relieved of his duties by Police Chief J.N. Diaz as a result of a criminal investigation. The Katy Police Department presented its facts to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for review. After their review, former Officer Billy Hammack was charged with Misdemeanor Theft By Public Servant for stealing items from a retail store located in the 25100 block of Market Place Dr. in Katy. The former officer was caught on surveillance footage by the retail store’s loss prevention associates committing theft. The associates then contacted Katy Police Department, who launched an investigation, which resulted in the Theft charge. Hammack was assigned to the Patrol Division and worked for the Department just under three years."

Serve and protect, right? More like self-serve to me. No word on if he nabbed any of that delicious popcorn chicken, but my bet is yes.