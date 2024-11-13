You'd be hard-pressed to find a single Texan who hasn't been affected by cancer. Whether a friend, family member or themselves, we've all been a victim of cancer in some capacity.

You probably won't be surprised to learn that cancer rates tend to fluctuate by jobs and careers. Did you know that higher rates of cancer are found among Texans working in the meat industry, in rubber manufacturing workers, and in farmers?

Cancer is a major health issue here in The Lone Star State, it affects thousands of us each year. It's the second leading cause of death in the state, with lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers being the most common types.

Several factors contribute to cancer rates, from personal habits and genetics to air pollution or groundwater quality in a given area. People experiencing social, economic, or environmental disadvantages are disproportionately affected by high cancer rates in certain regions—including access or barriers to early screening and care.

Texas' large population, diverse demographics, and geographic disparities in access to healthcare are all unique challenges we face as Texans when addressing cancer care and treatment.

One of the world's leading cancer research and treatment facilities is The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The hospital is world-renowned for its work to advance cancer care.

The Texas Counties That Have The Highest Cancer Rates

While it affects every county, city, town and family, Stacker compiled the counties with the highest cancer rates in Texas based on data from the CDC.

#10. Gillespie County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 774.0

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 437.5

#9. Baylor County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 775.4

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 466.4

#8. Llano County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 779.4

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 376.7

#7. Wood County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 801.7

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 456.4

#6. Marion County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 813.1

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 484.9

#5. Sabine County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 813.8

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 427.9

#4. Coke County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 818.7

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 490.6

#3. Stonewall County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 837.4

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 560.2

#2. Aransas County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 846.4

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 476.4

#1. Polk County

- Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 846.6

- Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 633.6

The 21 Teen Girls Who Vanished Without a Trace in Texas in October Anytime a child goes missing, it is devastating news. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children