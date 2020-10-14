Texas Couple Arrested After Girl Forced To Jump On Trampoline In Heat As Punishment

Let's get something out of the way. This story is upsetting, disturbing, and down right preventable. It's a shame what these adults made this child go through. Now if you're still here, let's dig deeper.

A couple out of West Texas are facing capital murder charges after police say they deprived an 8-year-old girl of food and water and made her jump on a trampoline in the blistering Texas heat.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, of Odessa, were arrested Monday after police say Jaylin Schwarz died as a result of the "punishment" on August 29.

According to a statement by police, the "the 8-year-old child had been punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast and was required to jump on the trampoline without stopping for an extended period of time."

The pair then refused to give Jaylin any water after she'd stopped jumping on the trampoline because she "wasn't jumping" anymore. What?

A search warrant was later obtained by the Odessa Police Department and the temperature of the trampoline read to be approximately 110 degrees and the ground was approximately 150 degrees.

Odessa police received Jaylin's autopsy report that stated the manner of death as homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.



Daniel and Ashley Schwarz are listed as Jaylin's legal guardians.

According to The Dallas Morning News, court records show Jaylin's biological mother, Alysha Anderton, was in a custody battle with the Schwarzes, who also had custody of Jaylin’s sister.

The couple was taken into custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.